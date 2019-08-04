World Asset Management Inc Has $550,000 Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.67. 1,460,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $637,558.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,177,151.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Roberts bought 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.23 per share, with a total value of $199,967.37. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 288,739 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,963.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,203. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

