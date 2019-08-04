World Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 522.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1,247.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,869.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

