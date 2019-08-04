World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 354.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 29.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 90.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 39.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $53.52. 1,588,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,564. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

