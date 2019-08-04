World Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Orange were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Orange by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Orange by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 604,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28. Orange SA has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

