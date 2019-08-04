Wowbit Trading Up 13.4% This Week (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Wowbit token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Wowbit has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $176,624.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wowbit has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

Wowbit (CRYPTO:WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com.

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

