WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-5.05 for the period.

WPC stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,669. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.48. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.034 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.45.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

