XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. XPO Logistics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.39. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $116.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 76.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,095,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $63,017,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.07.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

