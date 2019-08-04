Xtra Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Xtra Gold Resources Corp (TSE:XTG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.39. Xtra Gold Resources shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 63,300 shares.

The company has a market cap of $18.04 million and a PE ratio of -35.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38.

Xtra Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. It primarily holds five mining leases covering an area of approximately 55,905 acres located in the Kibi Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as RetinaPharma International, Inc and changed its name to Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtra Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtra Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.