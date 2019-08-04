XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinexchange.io, and YoBit. and Waves DEX. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $44.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00257591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.01391526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023747 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00111374 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinexchange.io, Waves DEX and and YoBit.. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.