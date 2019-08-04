Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

