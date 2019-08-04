Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,554,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xylem by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,822 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 596,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 206,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 586,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $184,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,551.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $402,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,594. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.53. 966,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,681. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

