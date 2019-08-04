Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.69.

NYSE XYL traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.53. 966,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,681. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 8,947 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $702,786.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $402,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,818 shares of company stock worth $3,747,594. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,554,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,274,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,217,000 after purchasing an additional 134,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,235,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,641,000 after purchasing an additional 91,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

