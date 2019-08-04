Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Shares of YAMHF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

