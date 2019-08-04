Ycg LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ycg LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 333,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 90,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,024,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,896,389. The company has a market capitalization of $366.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

