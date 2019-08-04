YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,125 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $71,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,652,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,194,710. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.