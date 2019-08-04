Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Yum! Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,249. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,958.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.