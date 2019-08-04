Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Position Increased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $28,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $1,620,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 151.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Bank of America upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. OTR Global upgraded Yum China to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $78,214.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,448,738.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. 1,877,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,230. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

