Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.00 Million

Analysts predict that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will report $107.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $110.68 million. Inogen reported sales of $97.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $408.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.94 million to $411.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $470.24 million, with estimates ranging from $458.56 million to $482.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $160.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

NASDAQ INGN traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 398,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,747. Inogen has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $287.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 62.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,987,000 after purchasing an additional 402,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Inogen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 605,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Inogen by 19.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,701 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 297.7% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 288,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after purchasing an additional 215,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

