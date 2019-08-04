Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Permianville Royalty Trust’s earnings. Permianville Royalty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Permianville Royalty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Permianville Royalty Trust.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Permianville Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of PVL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 57,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,274. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

