Zacks: Analysts Expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. American Water Works reported sales of $976.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $741,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,055,102.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Water Works by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,731 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.29. 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $119.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.