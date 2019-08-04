Zacks: Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 390.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. 803,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,312. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.80. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 17,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $694,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $312,238.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,757 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,495 in the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

