Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) to announce $460.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $477.24 million. Clearwater Paper posted sales of $426.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $451.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.35 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLW traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 682,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $279.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.91. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $35.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

