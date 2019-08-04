Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 107,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 243,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.5% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 966,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 50,336 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

