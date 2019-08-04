Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $564.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) will announce sales of $564.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.30 million to $575.80 million. Matson reported sales of $557.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matson will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matson.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Matson stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 114,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,800. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Matson’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 23,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $882,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,614.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Blake Baird sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,053.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,465. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Matson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

