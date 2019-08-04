Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will announce sales of $130.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.99 billion and the highest is $132.02 billion. Walmart reported sales of $128.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $526.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.07 billion to $530.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $545.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $537.72 billion to $551.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $1,018,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,714,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.40. 5,656,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,046. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91. The company has a market capitalization of $312.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

