Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Surgery Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. 358,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $368.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $78,256.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

