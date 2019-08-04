Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.46.

Shares of TGLS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $311.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $2,912,000. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.