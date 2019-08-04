Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $30.00 target price on Acadia Realty Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

AKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. 390,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $833,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $24,002,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,965,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 414,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 68,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

