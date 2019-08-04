Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZLAB. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.54 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Leerink Swann set a $47.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.49. 92,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,763. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.36. Zai Lab has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $36.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,511,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,288,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,684,000 after buying an additional 885,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,208,000 after buying an additional 25,011 shares in the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.