Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,450 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,404,000 after buying an additional 195,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,863,000 after buying an additional 680,982 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $4,078,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of DISCK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,878. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.