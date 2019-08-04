Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 525 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,062,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,998. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

