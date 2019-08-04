Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.52. 2,329,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,827. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

