Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,046. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $312.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

