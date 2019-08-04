Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 26,400 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,872,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,510,000 after buying an additional 19,172,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,794,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,707,000 after purchasing an additional 384,154 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,783,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 454,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,624,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,070,000 after purchasing an additional 366,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,048,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,758,000 after purchasing an additional 204,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 21,673,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

