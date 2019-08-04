Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,789,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.00. 27,093,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,023,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.61. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TH Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.70.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.