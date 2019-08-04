Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vodafone Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 54,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

VOD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. 4,735,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $24.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.67%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

