Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,248,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 19,447.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,156 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 18,906.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 602,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,080,000 after acquiring an additional 441,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.22. 2,963,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.90. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

