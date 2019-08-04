Zero (ZER) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,649.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Zero has a market cap of $602,421.00 and $1,649.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00588801 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00155837 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00069169 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003132 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 6,636,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,607,438 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

