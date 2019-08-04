ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 7,222 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after buying an additional 3,710,763 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,548,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,856,000 after buying an additional 80,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,532,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,140,000 after buying an additional 72,203 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,833,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,829,000 after buying an additional 264,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. 6,109,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,347. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.