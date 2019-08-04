ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 965 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,254,449,000 after acquiring an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 7.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $758,397,000 after acquiring an additional 284,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,952,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,519,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 829.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,712,000 after buying an additional 1,900,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Buckingham Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

