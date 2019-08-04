ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 2.4% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Progressive worth $30,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,162 shares in the company, valued at $19,515,137.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $5,483,115 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,389. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

