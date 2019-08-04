ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.19% of East West Bancorp worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 77,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 881,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,570. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

