ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,478 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 420,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 211,880 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $84.70. 1,573,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.31. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,000,950 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

