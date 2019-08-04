ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $21.49 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises about 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,858 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,393,000.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,094.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 554,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,024. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. The company had revenue of $416.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

