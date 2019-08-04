ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in Aramark by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 26.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 880,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 185,786 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $76,441,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 852,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,201,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

ARMK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 2,003,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

