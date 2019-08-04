ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,356 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $82.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,795,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.32. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $79.45 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

