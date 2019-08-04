ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 748 Shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Data worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDC. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in First Data by 32.3% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 264,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Data by 13.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,175,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 259,830 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Data by 454.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 807,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,044,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $2,978,108.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 434,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,715.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of FDC stock remained flat at $$31.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 49,014,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,800. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Data had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

