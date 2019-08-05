-$0.06 EPS Expected for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

ZOM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,760. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.52. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

