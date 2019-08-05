-$0.09 EPS Expected for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Northwest Natural’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Northwest Natural reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Natural.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.28. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,563,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $18,463,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 33.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 616,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after acquiring an additional 153,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 576.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,156 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWN traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,724. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

