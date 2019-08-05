$0.18 EPS Expected for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. NIC posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGOV. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,446. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. NIC has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGOV. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

